Santhwanam, September 15 2021, Written Update: Savithri opens up about Anjali

As the episode starts Anjali is still on call with Devi and Aparna takes the phone and tells Anju how much she misses her and asks her to come home as soon as possible. Anjali serves everyone milk pudding as per Aparna’s wishes and as she serves it to Savithri and Jayanthi, they convey their dislike of taking part in Aparna’s happiness. Jayanthi tries to provoke by telling Anjali that Aparna is having a child but what has she done with her own married life.

Shiva comes back home and misses Anjali, he takes a moment to think about their memories. Shiva questions himself this time and asks whether he made a mistake in understanding Anjali.

Savithri asks Shankaran how things went in Santhwanam's house and asks her why she has started taking interest in her daughter’s life. Savithri opens up and tells him that she has nothing against Anjali and her married life, it's just that she thought she didn’t like Shiva back then, but now that she knows how much she loves him, she just wants somehow for her to be happy. Shankaran indicates that he too thinks it’s Shiva’s love for Anjali that is questionable.

Anjali who overheard her parent's worries calls Shiva and asks him why he is doing this and his actions have hurt her parents as well. Shiva tells her to come home if she can’t stay there and Anjali keeps the phone away by this time and doesn’t hear this.

Sreedevi goes on and on about how she is going to raise Aparna’s child and Balan tells himself that he knows she had these things planned for her child and asks for her forgiveness. As the episode ends, Balan asks Aparna what she has decided about the job, leaving her worried.

