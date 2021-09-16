Santhwanam, September 16, 2021, Written Update: Jayanthi arrives at Santhwanam

As the episode starts, Lakshmi tells Aparna, there is no need to go for work in this condition and if she loses the job, let that be. Aparna finally feels relieved but she fakes her sadness to leave the job and asks them if she really will have to let go of the job. Hari tells everyone that she is lying. It is really a relief for her as the job took the best out of her. Devi tells him that she knew it all along that’s why she kept pushing her.

Lakshmi tells everyone that Anjali should have been here and Devi tells Shiva how Anjali told her that she will come only when Shiva comes to get her. Shiva gets upset and tells everyone that she went by herself and knows when to come back. Devi tells Balan that they shouldn’t let this go and Balan decides that he will ask Shiva to bring her home.

At the store, Balan tells Shiva that he should bring Anjali back home today itself and Shiva tries to escape by saying he has deliveries to make. As he leaves, Hari tells Balan that there are some issues between Shiva and Anjali, that’s the reason he has been acting so strangely as of late.

Just as Lakshmi tells Devi and Aparna that Savithri and Jayanthi should never know about Aparna’s pregnancy, Jayanthi makes her arrival at Santhwanam. Jayanthi tries her best to get the word out from their month and she succeeds and Devi is forced to tell her that Aparna is pregnant.

Jayanthi talks to Aparna in secret and tells her she should never let her child into Devi’s hands and as the episode ends, Aparna is worried about what Jayanthi told her.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

