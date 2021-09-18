Santhwanam, September 18, 2021, Written Update: Shankaran talks to Balan about Shiva

As the episode starts, Savithri lashes out at Anju for not coming to the temple with them. She asks her why she is behaving like this and asks her if Shiva even cares for her. She reminds Anjali how she bought a surprise gift for Shiva on his birthday and asks her if he even called or texted her. Anjali breaks down, wondering whether Shiva remembers her birthday.

Balan asks Shiva what date it is, and asks him if he remembers about the delivery he had to make. Shiva then recalls it is Anjali’s birthday. He remembers the efforts she took to surprise him on his birthday.

Shankaran pays a visit to Balan at the store and tells him his doubts regarding Anjali and Shiva. He discloses how strangely Anjali has been acting these past days since she came home. He calls how happy and excited she used to be for her birthday and tells him she didn’t even remember it was her birthday today. Shankaran gets teary-eyed and expresses his concerns whether things might get out of hand. Balan consoles him and tells him he will take care of it.

Aparna knocks her leg on the table and stumbles while heading to her room. Lakshmi puts the blame on Devi for revealing Aparna’s pregnancy to Jayanthi and tells her it's her curse that made Aparna’s stumble. She tells Devi she won’t know these things as she never bore a child. Kannan lashes out at Lakshmi and tells her to stop putting blame on Devi.

Shiva is all upset in the store and as Hari is about to leave, and he informs Shiva that Shankaran was here to meet Balan. As the episode ends, Shiva wonders why Shankaran must have come.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Santhwanam, September 17, 2021, Written Update: Sreedevi questions Shiva