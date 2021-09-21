Santhwanam, September 21, 2021, Written Update; Balan asks Anjali to come home

As the episode starts, Jayanthi asks Savithri where is Shankaran and she lies she doesn’t know where he went. Jayanthi gives Anjali her birthday gift and her mother reminds her who cared to wish her. Jayanthi asks Anjali if Shiva called her and she tells them that Shiva wished her last night itself. Shankaran hands Balan a call over to Anjali and Balan requests Anjali to come home. Anjali doesn’t know what decision to make but she agrees with Balan.

Jayanthi objects that Shiva should be the one taking back Anjali. Shankaran lashes out at Jayanthi and reminds her she used to say Anjali doesn’t need Shiva’s permission to come home and he asks her to keep her mouth shut. Anjali decides to pack her bags as per her father’s request, she feels it's better to be with Santhwanam than being a burden for her parents.

Jayanthi again asks Shankaran if it isn't Shiva who has to call Anjali back to her home and accuses Shankaran of begging to Balan to call Anjali back. Later, to both Anjali’s and Jayanthi’s knowledge, Shankaran tells them he and Savithri just wish to see Anjali with Shiva if that makes her happy.

Shiva arrives at Anjali’s house and he is greeted by Savithri. He asks him to take a seat while she brings him Anjali's birthday payasam. Shiva tries to let Anjali know that he’s home but nobody except for Savithri even knows that Shiva came. Savithri tries to talk to him about his issues with Anjali and Shiva interprets it wrongly as she's talking about how Anjali hates him.

Shiva comes to the store and he throws away the gift he bought for Anjali. He gets angry and he hits Kannan when he fails to calculate the balance due. As the episode ends, Shiva consoles a teary-eyed Kannan.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Santhwanam, September 20, 2021, Written Update: Shiva buys gifts for Anjali