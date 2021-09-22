Santhwanam, September 22, 2021, Written Update: Anjali arrives at Santhwanam

As the episode starts, Anjali arrives at Santhwanam along with her father Shankaran and hesitates to step into the house for a moment. Devi sees them coming and rushes to her and gives her birthday wishes. Aparna comes out to see Anjali, who has finally come home and she too gives her wishes to her.

Though Anjali is happy to see the family again, she is worried about Shiva and looks around for him. Devi who notices this, tells her Shiva isn’t home. Lakshmi asks Anjali what took her so long to come back and Shankaran tells her house she used to talk about Santhwanam all the time back home.

Devi gives Anjali a saree as a birthday gift and asks her to dress up, she goes to her room and the room without Shiva’s presence makes her thoughtful. Shankaran and Lakshmi talk about Jayanthi and Shankaran assure her that her tricks won’t work with Savithri anymore.

Balan and Hair return from the store with a birthday cake for Anjali and they ask Kannan about Shiva. He informs them he left the store and handed him the key. Anjali is upset when she learns that Shiva hasn’t come home. Hari asks Kannan to be quiet about the fact that Shiva knows about Anjali’s birthday.

Balan feels like Shiva must have gone to Nagercoil to meet Pillai and tells him he will be really late then. He asks Anjali to cut the cake as Shiva won’t be home anytime soon. Devi asks Balan to wait a little longer.

Meanwhile, Shiva wanders around alone and wonders why Anjali didn’t come out to meet him. As there is no sign of Shiva, Balan asks Shankaran what should be done. As the episode ends, Shankaran gives his opinion on cutting the cake without Shiva.

