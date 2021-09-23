Santhwanam, September 23, 2021, Written Update: Balan is angry at Shiva

As the episode starts, the family decides there is no point in waiting for Shiva as it seems he will be late. Family decides to cut the cake. Anjali is not willing to cut the cake without Shiva, but she listens to her father and decides to celebrate. She gives the cake to everyone and Kannan takes a family selfie. Shiva still wanders around lonely in the garden even though it is getting late.

Shankaran is worried that Shiva hasn’t shown up as he can realise how much Anjali wished him to be here. Balan feels like he should have told Shiva about Anjali’s birthday and that she is coming over. Devi invites Shankaran to have dinner with them, but he tells them he has to leave as Savithri will be waiting for him.

As he’s about to leave, he consoles Anjali regarding Shiva’s matter. She acts fine and asks her father not to cry. He tells Anjali how he used to cry when he thought Anjali is living the life she wants, but now he knows how much she adores him. Anjali asks him not to tell her mother that Shiva wasn’t home for her birthday.

Anjali is heartbroken that Shiva didn’t show up for her birthday. She asks herself whether she deserves to be treated like this. Balan is upset that he hasn’t come home yet. He tells Devi how Shankaran left seeing his daughter sad on her birthday. Devi tries to calm Balan down and tells him Anjali and Shiva will sort it out.

Shiva comes home and he has illusions of Anjali. Devi confronts him about being late and asks him to come have dinner. Shiva goes to his room to find Anjali there who smiles at him happily, but he walks away thinking he’s having illusions again.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Santhwanam, September 21, 2021, Written Update; Balan asks Anjali to come home