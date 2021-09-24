Santhwanam, September 24, 2021, Written Update: Shiva wishes Anjali

As the episode starts, Shiva sees Anjali in his room but doesn’t pretend to see her as he thinks it's just an illusion that he usually has. Anjali smiles at Shiva as she sees him, but Shiva changes his dress and leaves the room. Anjali is saddened by the fact that Shiva didn’t even care about her. She asks herself why she is taking all these insults.

Balan learns from Devi that Shiva has come home and he decides to confront him. Devi stops him and tells them, let them sort out the mess on their own as an argument now will only end up hurting Anjali.

Shiva comes back to the room and he goes to sleep straight away. Anjali gets mad at him and places her pillow hard on the bed. This makes Shiva realise Anjali is actually there with him. As he asks her when she came, she lashes out at him. Shiva then realises her birthday will be over in ten minutes and decides to wish her. He makes many attempts to get her attention and finally decides to shake her hand and wish her. Anjali cannot control her joy as she is happy Shiva wished her. Both of them go to bed with smiles on their faces.

Aparna tells Hari how caring she is getting after getting pregnant. Hari tells her how much Devi and Balan wish to see their child and tells her they will raise them as their own. Aparna gets mad at Hari when she hears it.

Next morning Aparna speaks to Devi about how she misses her family and she tells them how she realises about her father’s feelings now. As the episode ends, Devi tells Balan about Aparna’s request to tell her father about her pregnancy.

