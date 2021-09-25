Santhwanam, September 25, 2021, Written Update: Balan confronts Shiva and Anjali

As the episode starts, Anjali wakes up with a smile on her face and she looks for Shiva. Anjali recalls how Shiva wished her last night. On her way to the bathroom, she meets Lakshmi who had woken up early. Lakshmi tells her, Aparna’s pregnancy news is making her wake up early these days and has added a special energy into her life. Balan comes back from his work at the garden and Devi teases him that he’s trying to get younger. Balan tells them he is trying to stay healthy. Devi tells Lakshmi how Balan has gotten lazy.

As Lakshmi asks them about Aparna, they inform her about how Aparna wants her father to know about her pregnancy. Lakshmi advises them not to let him know and reminds them how Thambi has behaved with this family in the past. Devi is worried how they will explain it to Aparna.

Shiva comes back from his morning routine and he recalls how great it was that he was able to wish Anjali last night. He goes to the hall and searches for Anjali and finds Kannan there. He shouts out loud that he is going to the store, so that Anjali might hear him. Anjali makes her way to the hall and she looks at Shiva. Anjali and Shiva are carried away for a while as they look into each other’s eyes.

Hari asks Aparna to calm down as she gets emotional about her father. Hari promises her that her family will be with her soon. Balan confronts Anjali and Shiva for their behaviour in the last few days. As the episode ends, Anjali apologises and Balan tells them he wasn’t scolding them, he is trying to make them realise how they are responsible for the feelings of others in the family as well.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

