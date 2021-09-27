Santhwanam, September 27, 2021, Written Update: Anjali is happy when she learns the truth about Shiva

As the episode starts, Balan and Devi advise Anjali and Shiva to talk to each other and sort out their issues on their own rather than staying away from each other, leaving the entire family worried about them. Shiva then takes Anjali to their room and tells her that he has something to tell her. Anjali is eagerly waiting to hear what Shiva has to say and Hari calls Shiva.

Hari asks Shiva if he made any mistake while delivering goods to the guru mandir and Shiva doesn’t recall it. Hari tells him they will fix it immediately and Shiva wonders how he will talk to Anjali if he leaves. Hari asks Shiva if he talked to Anjali last night and Shiva tells him he was just about. Hari tells him how worried Anjali was when he wasn’t home for her birthday and tells him to go talk to her. Shiva shies away and tells him he will talk to her after coming from the store.

Aparna and Devi tell Anjali how badly they missed her while she was away. Devi tells her that Shiva’s condition was the worst as he lost his mind when Anjali left and Anjali has a hard time believing it as Kanan told her another story. At this, Kanan walks to inform her that Shiva did remember about her birthday and even bought a gift for her.

Hari has second thoughts on their way to the store and tells Shiva that he has to talk to Anjali as soon as possible as he feels guilty for taking Shiva with him as they were about to talk. Hair and Shiva return home as Devi was about to go out and they tell her about Shiva’s plans. As the episode ends, Hari advises Shiva to open up to Anjali.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

