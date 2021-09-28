Santhwanam, September 28, 2021, Written Update: Ambika pays a visit to Aparna

As the episode starts, Hari and Shiva are at the dining table planning how to get Shiva with Anjali, so that they can talk. Kanan shows up out of nowhere and he takes a seat with them. Hari tries his best to get rid of him and Kanan doubts whether they are hiding something. Hari tells Kanan to go get Anjali, so they can have breakfast and he calls Aparna instead of Anjali. Aparna shows up and as she is about to serve them breakfast Hari tells her about how they came back, so that Anjali and Shiva can talk.

Aparna informs Anjali about Shiva’s arrival and how they want her to serve breakfast. Anjali happily rushes to them and serves them breakfast. As Shiva and Hari are having breakfast, Lakshmi gives a call for Anjali. Aparna attends to it but Lakshmi insists on Anjali giving her medicines as Aparna messed it up last time. Aparna informs them that Anjali will be gone for a while now and Hari and Shiva realise that their plan won’t work.

Shiva comes across Anjali, who gives a smile and Shiva winks at her which makes Anjali happy. As Shiva consoles Kanan for sending him away harshly, Ambika arrives at Santhwanam. Kanan doesn’t realise it is Aparna’s mother but he informs her and Aparna rushes to see her mother. Aparna cannot control her emotions as she meets her mother. She takes her to Lakshmi and Lakshmi is happy to see her. The family informs Devi about the arrival of Aparna’s mother and she rushes to meet her. Devi meets Ambika and tells her how excited she got when she heard the news. As the episode ends, Lakshmi assures Aparna that her father too will be here soon.