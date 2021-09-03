Santhwanam, September 3, 2021, Written Update; Aparna tries to take leave

The episode starts with everyone at Santhwanam waking up. Aparna doesn’t wake up even after the alarm rings and Hari has to wake her up. Aparna is lost, and she asks him why he woke her up. He reminds her about her job and that hits her. She tries to get Hari to ask her to take leave, but Hari keeps on saying how proud he is that she got the job. Aparna knows that he won't ask her to stay and she decides to get ready. Devi notices that Shiva was sleeping with Kanan last night and asks him why he didn’t sleep in his room. Shiva has nothing to say, but Kanan cracks jokes to clear the air.

Shiva goes to the room, and he finds Anjali’s photo there. He gets emotional and starts talking to the photo. Meanwhile Anjali has locked herself in her room. Her mom comes looking for her and asks her why she didn’t come out yet. She tells her she overslept, and mom tells her she knows she hasn’t slept at all.

Aparna punctures the tire of her scooter without anyone seeing it. She tries her best to send Hari away to the store so that he won’t be there to drop her to work, but Hari tells her he will only leave with her. Just as they are about to leave Aparna tells him she forgot something and she sends Hari away. Kanan notices Aparna's lack of excitement to go to work and tells the same to Devi. Aparna comes back and tells them her tire is punctured and asks them if she should take leave. But Devi crashes her plans and asks her to take Auto. As the episode ends, Shankaran questions her daughter regarding her silence and Anjali doesn’t know what to say.

We have watched the episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

