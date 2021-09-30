Santhwanam, September 30, 2021, Written Update: Jayanthi gets an earful from the family

As the episode starts, the war of words between Anjali and Jayanthi continues. Anjali makes it clear to Jayanthi that she isn’t welcome here and asks her to leave. Jayanthi tells Anjali that she will one day regret it. As she leaves, she notices that Aparna is with her mother in her room.

Jayanthi tries her best to convince Aparna’s mother that Aparna is not getting the comfort that she used to get back at her home. Aparna defends her family and tells Jayanthi that she isn’t lacking anything here and she is being given all the care she needs.

Jayanthi asks Ambika isn’t it a tradition to take daughter home while she is pregnant and she tries to convince her that Aparna won’t even get a proper hospital for her delivery and tells her she will deliver in some government hospital without any facilities. Aparna doesn’t let go and she keeps on defending her husband’s family.

Anjali informs Devi about lashing out at Jayanthi and Kanan informs them that Jayanthi is in Aparna’s room. Devi rushes to Aparna’s room to rescue Aparna and her mother from Jayanthi’s trash talk. Devi openly tells Ambika that Jayanthi interferes in others matter without any self-respect.

As they have lunch, Jayanthi tries to complain about Devi’s cooking, Ambika praises Devi’s cooking instead. Jayanthi tries to hurt Ambika’s feelings and talks about how they weren’t able to give Aparna a life that they hoped for. Aparna gives Jayanthi a fitting reply and tells her she has chosen the life she wanted and that’s the most important thing.

Anjali trashes Jayanthi by telling everyone how hard it must be for some to accept a person as wife just because they have a child. As the episode ends, Jayanthi is left speechless by Anjali.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

