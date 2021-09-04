Santhwanam, September 4, 2021, Written Update: Anjali calls home

As the episode starts, Shankaran tries to find out what’s going on with Anjali and she tells him there is nothing to worry. Savithri comes in and tries to put the blame on Santhwanam family and reminds her how relaxed she should be at her home as she doesn’t have to do work all day. Anjali tells her she doesn’t have to do the work as Devi helps her. Shankaran asks Anjali if there is any issue between her and Shiva. She tells him there is nothing going on between them and Shiva loves him with his heart. Anjali goes to the kitchen and Savithri tells Shankaran that she knows she is lying and there is indeed something that she isn’t telling us.

Aparna is exhausted by her long walk to work and she is cursing herself for puncturing her scooter’s tire. She gets a lift from Shiva who passed by her. As they reach the bank, they meet president Panicker and he tells Aparna to be attentive during her training period.

Anjali calls Kanan to check on Shiva and he jokingly tells her Shiva is all happy and asks Anjali to stay at her home for a few more days as he got his Shiva back. Anjali takes this seriously and gets emotional and thinks that Shiva doesn’t love her and is happy in her absence.

Balan and Shiva are at a tea stall and Balan tells Shiva how he managed to get the deposit for Aparna’s job. Shiva is lost in his thoughts and Balan notices this. Balan tells Shiva how strange and careless he has been acting these days and asks him if it is because of Anjali. Shiva tells him it’s just he isn’t having proper sleep.

As the episode ends, Aparna is summoned by the secretary and he’s not in a good mood.