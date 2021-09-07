Santhwanam, September 7, 2021, Written Update: Jayanthi visits Anjali again

As the episode starts, Jayanthi arrives at Anjali’s house and Shankaran is not pleased to see her there. As Shankaran confronts her, she lashes out at him and reminds him that she is the one who took care of them while Anjali wasn’t there for them. Jayanthi defends her and compels her to stay.

Shiva recalls what Hari told him and decides to call Anjali. Meanwhile, Anjali gets a call from the wrong number and she tells this to Jayanthi and Savithri. Jayanthi takes this opportunity to disclose her encounter with Shiva. She lies that Shiva lashed out at her when she asked him whether there are any issues with Anjali. She tells Anjali that he spoke ill of her and her mother and she uses inappropriate language to describe their encounter and Anjali realizes that she is lying and tells her that Shiva will never speak of her in this manner.

At this time, Anjali gets a call from Shiva and she thinks it’s the wrong number. Jayanthi insists on taking the call and she sees that it’s Shiva’s call. She purposely lashes out at Shiva. Anjali, who is unaware that it’s Shiva on the other end, tells her there is no need to talk to such people. Shiva overhears this and after the call, he wonders what might have happened at her house.

Jayanthi, who is about to leave again, tries to lure her against Shiva. She asks Anjali if she really thinks she will come back to get her. Anjali makes sure that she completely trusts Shiva.

Hari comes to pick up Aparna from work and she demands him to confront the secretary for scolding her. As the episode ends, an argument breaks out regarding this and Hari tries to talk sense into her.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Santhwanam, September 6, 2021, Written Update: Jayanthi confronts Shiva