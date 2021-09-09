Santhwanam, September 9, 2021, Written Update: Anjali calls Shiva

As the episode starts, Shankaran talks to Anjali about the circumstances in which she had to marry Shiva. He expresses his regret in that but shows faith in Shiva at the same time. He advises Anjali to talk to Shiva if there is any problem between them.

Aparna is worried that she will have to be at the job tomorrow as well. She tries to express her dislike for the job but Hari keeps telling her she is a fighter and she will get through this. Aparna has severe pain in her legs and Hari gives her a massage.

Anjali, as per her father’s advice, decides to call Shiva. Shiva at this time is at the veranda as he couldn’t sleep and has left the phone in his room. Anjali is sad that he didn’t pick the phone. She calls Devi, and Devi tells him that Shiva has slept already. Devi jokes that Anjali will have to come back home by herself and Shiva will not come to get her and this saddens Anjali.

Shiva comes back to his room and gets excited when he sees Anjali’s call. He can’t reach her back, as Anjali switches off her phone in grief. Shiva repeatedly keeps calling her but finds no success.

As usual, Devi gives her updates on Anjali, Aparna, and the rest of the family to Balan. Balan expresses his joy at the peacefulness prevailing in the family.

The next morning, Shiva tries to find out whether Anjali has called Devi, and he hesitates to ask it. Devi finally tells him she did call her and Shiva is really happy to hear that.

Hari wakes up and tries to wake up Aparna for her job and she tells Hari she isn’t feeling well. As the episode ends Hari seems thoughtful of Aparna.

