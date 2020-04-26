Shaheer Sheikh urges everyone to pray at home during Ramzan with the sweetest photo ever; Check it out

Shaheer Sheikh shared a post on social media urging everyone to pray from home during Ramzan. Check out the post here.

We are two days into Ramzan already and everyone has been ensuring that they stay positive and pray from home given the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown and the testing times we have all been going through. While it is an important time for everyone fasting and offering their prayers, everyone has been keeping their spirits up and doing the best they can. Amid the ongoing scenario, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh took to social media to share an important message.

Shaheer has always been someone who believes in spreading awareness for a cause and right now, Shaheer has been doing his best to ensure that people do the needful, follow the rules of the lockdown, and of course, keep themselves safe. In fact, Shaheer has made multiple attempts to spread the message along with the help of his co-stars and entire Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke team via videos, messages, songs, and so many other things.

And yesterday, Shaheer shared an adorable photo on his social media, probably with his niece and he urged everyone to pray from home and stay safe. He was twinning with the little girl in the superman outfit and we definitely are in awe of the actor for doing this with such a sweet gesture. The actor wrote how we all should pray from home and stay home and with that, he also wished everyone, Ramzan Mubarak.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's post here:

Meanwhile, his show, Mahabharat has returned to the screens for a re-run and talking about that, the actor told us, "It feels amazing. I think it is the right time. There is so much to learn from Mahabharat, at least I feel that I learned a lot from it. It changed me as a human being. So many questions I had about life which were answered. So, I think it will help everyone. I think the new generation, the kids these days who don't know the story exactly, it is the best time for them to catch up on it."

The actor has been keeping busy and trying to do his best to make the most of his time. He has been constantly interacting with his fans and keeping them updated on what has been up with him. The actor revealed how he has been spending time cooking, gardening, and watching movies and series among other things during his Twitter ask me anything session.

