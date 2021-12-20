Shark Tank First Episode Review: A go-to reality show for every budding entrepreneur

A show where young entrepreneurs get a lifetime opportunity to pitch in their ideas on national television, to 5 big wigs of the business world. A must-watch for all aspiring business tycoons.

The Indian adaptation of Shark Tank is here to empower young budding entrepreneurs. The show that kick-started today, looked very promising in the first episode itself.

From motivating fresh ideas to being blunt enough with their opinions on various business concepts, the team, popularly known as SHARKS were just perfect. What was more appealing apart from the fabulous ideas brought on board by young business owners, was the approach of the SHARKS towards every idea- whether they liked it or not.

Saying a 'No' without hurting the person at the receiving end is an art, that the Sharks absolutely have learned well. The fact that despite being top-notch business tycoons, all 5 of them were extremely down to earth. Humility can take you miles, and SHARKS proved the same. Every entrepreneur who came up with ideas was received with warmth by SHARKS. They made sure that the entrepreneur did not feel demotivated but at the same time also did not refrain from showing a mirror to the business ideas.

This revolutionary show is curated to give opportunities to budding entrepreneurs to make it big by pitching their business ideas to the SHARKS. If the Sharks like it, they will further invest a wholesome amount of money boosting the budding business financially.

Popular youth icon, Rannvijay Singha was seen hosting the first edition of Shark Tank India.

Introduction to the SHARKS

Ashneer Grover

Fortune India under 40

India's brightest young business mind 2021

Founder and MD Bharat PE

Namita Thapar

Executive director Emcure Pharmaceuticals

40 under 40 India's hottest young business leaders 2017

Anupam Mittal

Outstanding serial entrepreneur and investor

TIEcon Mumbai 2020

Founder and CEO Shaadi.com and People Group

Vineeta Singh

CEO and Co-founder Sugar cosmetics

Most powerful women in business 2021

Business TodayAman Gupta

Economic Times 40 under 40

Co-founder and CMO boAt

First up on the show was Aditi Madan, helming a frozen momo company Blue Pine Foods Pvt. Ltd. The 43-year-old Aditi Madan popularly known as Momo Mami owns a frozen and convenient proprietary foods processing business. Hailing from Darjeeling, Aditi started making momos at the age of 8 and over the years now has turned this passion of making momos into a successful business idea as she wanted everybody to experience the authentic Darjeeling. She boasts of her momos being nutritious and preservative-free.

Next up was a young Gujrati boy, Rutvij Dasadia, founder of Booz scooters, hailing from Bhavnagar, Gujarat. The boy tried his best to pitch in the idea of electric scooters that would eliminate pollution and other environment hazardous elements generated from the usage of fuel vehicles.

Next up on board was a young Delhi-based girl Riya Khattar owning Heart Up My Sleeves. The unique brand aims at minimalism and sustainability using detachable statement sleeves. The idea was conceived amid the pandemic and Khattar aspires to make the sleeves business grow largely in the fashion world.

Also, a good part of the show was the explanation of business terminologies used during the conversation between the SHARKS and the budding entrepreneurs. This will help the show expand its viewership and not be restricted only to the business-oriented audience.

