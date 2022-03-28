Sonali Bendre returning to her work post battle with cancer: I feel I’ve just started my career

Sonali Bendre took a break from work as the actress was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. Sonali is now set to return to work as a judge on DID Li’l Masters 5. She will be seen along with Remo D’souza and Mouni Roy. The actress opened up about her four-year-long break and the feeling of returning to the work, in an interview with a news portal.

Speaking to ETimes, Sonali said, "The break from work has been long, it went for four long years. I left the sets from one of the Zee TV's shows for my treatment and now I am back on the channel doing another show. My comeback has been a bit emotional. I am just grateful that I'm back working. I know how these sets are shooting for 14-15 hours, being able to do the work, being back on the chair, back from where you had left, it's just an emotional experience.” She added that it’s a mixed feeling. She is grateful, emotional, and happy. She added that she feels like she has just started her career and there is so much to learn, to do, and face challenges.

Earlier, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sonali revealed her filmmaker-hubby Goldie Behl's reaction when she decided to start working again. Sonali told us, “He has been asking me to do this much earlier. He is like, ‘you are fine, your brain is so sharp, just get back’. He has been telling me, ‘you should get back to work’ because knowing me he said, ‘at that point in time, so many years back in the 90s, you used to work the way they work today. So you would really enjoy the process of working in today’s day and age’. So yes, he has been telling me to come back and work for the longest time now,”

