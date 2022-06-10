Spy Bahu, 10th June 2022, Written Update: Yohan is rushed to the hospital

Today's episode begins with Farheed shooting Yohan. Sejal is shocked to see Farheed shot Yohan. Farheed runs out of bullets and leaves. Sejal tries to make Yohan conscious. She apologizes to him for taking him as the terrorist when her brother is one. Sejal screams for help.She calls SK sir and Tanhaji but no one hears. Farheed enters Alisha's room. He shoots himself in the knee and changes his dress. The police enters Alisha's room and rescues. They also see Abhishek (Farheed) injured in the washroom.

At home, Saras watches the news of everyone being evacuated from the Chapel Hotel. Drishti asks the nurse about Yohan. She informs her that Yohan is injured. Drishti cries hugging Abhishek. Veera cries at home after getting the news of Yohan and they leave for Mumbai. Sejal reaches the hospital with Yohan. The doctors inform Sejal that Yohan has lost much blood. Sejal agrees to donate her blood. The doctor informs Sejal that he has taken out bullets from his body but he is still critical. He tells Sejal that her mangalsutra saved the bullet from touching Yohan's heart.

The nurse comes out of the OT and tells a lady that his son is safe. The lady consoles Sejal and tells Yohan's blood is on her forehead and thus, God shall spare his life. Sejal sits with Yohan and the monitor shows changes in his pulse. The doctor informs Sejal that Yohan is out of danger. Arun and Veera reach the hospital. Arun asks Sejal to move away from Sejal. The nurse informs Arun that Yohan is out of danger because of Sejal. She further adds that her mangalsutra saved Yohan's life. Veera thanks Sejal and hugs her.

