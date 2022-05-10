Spy Bahu, 10th May 2022, Written Update: Farheed dies in a bomb blast

Today’s episode begins with Sejal catching the bus and following that man. Sejal calls that man ‘Bhai’ and the bus stops. Tanhaji and Suryakant reach the destination and ask Farheed to come out of the bus. Sejal’s mother-in-law taunts Minal that Sejal ran with her love. Baa tells Minal that Sejal took such a grave step as she is not her blood. Farheed holds Sejal and gunpoints at her. He asks the police to step aside. Suryakant and Tanhaji asks Farheed to leave Sejal. He leaves Sejal and enters a small house. That house blasts and Sejal gets injured.

Minal gets the news of the bomb blast. Sejal gets conscious and reminisces the times spent with Farheed in their childhood. Suryakant informs her that the man who died in the blast was his brother Farheed Mirza. Minal and Saras reach the hospital. They tell her that she need not marry Jatin until she wants to. They offer Sejal her favorite eggs just the way she likes them. Sejal cannot help but think of Farheed. Sejal leaves from there and gets in the shower. She watches the recording and finds Yohan behind the bomb blast. Shalini and Sher plan something.

Sejal sees an illusion of Mahira Mirza. She asks Sejal to punish the one who killed Farheed. Mahira suggests she tell everything to Minal and Saras but Sejal denies it. Sejal tells that she came for the mission lying to her parents but she cannot hide things from them. She tells Sejal that this is the time she does something for the Mirza family. Sejal observes younger Mahira coming to her. She hands Sejal a photo of Yohan and asks her if she is going to punish him. Sejal assures her that she shall punish Yohan.

