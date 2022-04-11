Spy Bahu, 11th April 2022, Written Update: Yohan calls off Drishti's wedding

Today's episode begins with Daadi and Bamba asking if they can too enter the mansion. Shalini thinks they are with the Soods. Sejal gets paranoid her entire family is in the mansion. Minal comes looking for Sejal. The housekeeper finds her and takes her back to the kitchen. Sejal drops the table on Yohan's foot. Sejal informs Yohan that Naveen (to-be-husband of Drishti) wishes to meet him personally. Yohan asks her to send him to the terrace.

Yohan hands her his mother's chain and asks Sejal to deliver it to Drishti. Sejal serves drinks to the guests wearing sunglasses and a mask. Here, she makes sure Bamba feels like urinating, and thus, Daadi leaves with Bamba to find the washroom. Meanwhile, the Lamba couple (original chefs) reach the mansion. Saras informs about this to Minal. Sejal's family makes haste and leaves the mansion. Sejal feels bad for betraying their trust. The Soods demand to see their daughter-in-law (Drishti). Sejal makes Drishti wear the chain.

Meanwhile, Shalini also enters and hides Drishti's hand. Sejal learns Drishti's truth. Yohan approves of Naveen. While serving Sejal drops chai on Drishti's hand and Ms. Sood lashes at Nandas for hiding the truth. Mr.Sood and Naveen recall a conversation with Shalini and Sher where she promises them 200 crore business if they offer 20 crores for marriage. Yohan cancels the wedding. Naveen apologizes on her mother's behalf. Shalini takes Ms.Sood out and makes her understand that they'll be in profit after the marriage. Naveen tries to convince Yohan and requests Drishti's honor for marriage. Sejal learns about Shalini's plan.

The episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

