Spy Bahu, 11th May 2022, Written Update: Sejal makes an entry at Yohan’s Sangeet ceremony

Today’s episode begins with Sejal visiting Minal and Saras. Sejal cries holding their feet as they are asleep. She touches their feet, takes blessing, and leaves for the other room. She cries putting her head on Daadi reminiscing all the good times. She kisses Bamba on his forehead and leaves the house. She visits the mosque to pray for Farheed. There she ties the holy thread and remembers Farheed’s hand. She has an outburst sitting outside the mosque and decides to take revenge on Yohan.

Minal wakes up and finds Sejal’s pillow soaked with tears. They get paranoid and find Sejal’s letter. Minal and Saras learn that Sejal is off to something very important. Sejal meets Suryakant and Tanhaji and prepare to kill Yohan. She points the gun at them and asks them to move back. Sejal leaves for Nanda mansion locking them in the room. At Nanda house, Yohan sees a lookalike of Sejal and follows her. Alisha comes and asks if he was looking out for Sejal. Alisha asks Yohan to apologize to Vyom or she shall punch Drishti. Yohan stops her addressing her as Sejal. Alisha gets furious and breaks a chair. Alisha tells her father that Yohan does not love her but keeps thinking about Sejal.

Arun suggests Yohan apologize to Alisha or else he shall abandon Drishti. Yohan apologizes and their Sangeet starts. They dance and celebrate their Sangeet ceremony. Alisha’s father has arranged for a special dance. Sejal makes an entry as the dancer and revolves around Yohan. Her mask falls but she manages to cover her face. Shalini and Sher plan to ruin Yohan’s wedding. As the dance gets over, Sher informs everyone that they are taking Yohan for a bachelorette party. Alisha frowns as she has to stay alone. Sejal thinks that today Yohan’s life will be in her hand.

