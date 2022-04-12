Spy Bahu, 12th April 2022, Written Update: Sejal finds 20 crores

Today's episode begins with Shalini asking Sejal to leave and do her work. Sher applauds Naveen for expressing his love. Ms. Sood tells everyone that she just wanted to see how his son reacted and thus, she insulted Drishti. Yohan asks Drishti if she is fine with the arrangement and wedding. Drishti approves of Naveen. Shalini suggests they should arrange the engagement today itself. Everyone rejoices but Drishti is stressed. Shalini asks the Sood about the money and they tell them she'll get it before the engagement.

In the evening, the engagement takes place. Sejal dresses Drishti. She asks Drishti if she is really happy with the engagement. Yohan knocks on Drishti's room with lilies. They get emotional remembering their mother. Sejal thinks why Yohan is not able to make out that something is bothering Drishti. Yohan asks Drishti again why does she not look happy on such a big day. Drishti tells them she is just missing her mother.

The Soods reach the Nanda mansion with shagun. Mr.Sood informs Sher that one basket is solely for him. He understands that money is hidden in that basket.

The engagement takes place. Shalini and Sher keep a watch on the basket. Sejal asks Yohan to have some ladoos to tame his grief. Meanwhile, Yohan goes near the basket to have some sweets. Sher stops him and asks him to join for photographs. Sejal finds money in the basket and quickly knots the basket. Shalini asks her to leave and takes money to her room. Sejal eavesdrops on their conversation and wonders why did they take so much money. Sejal prays to Ambe Maa and Yohan expressed something is wrong with her mother.

