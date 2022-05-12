Spy Bahu, 12th May 2022, Written Update: Sejal kidnaps Yohan

Today's episode begins with Shera intoxicating Yohan's drink. Krish starts dancing with the dancers in the bar. Yohan feels dizzy and wonders what is happening to him. Sher smirks thinking the medicine is working. Yohan almost gets unconscious and the ladies circle him and get intimate with him. Sher takes Yohan upstairs as he is not feeling well. There, Sher has already made arrangements to trap Yohan.

The ladies get intimate with Yohan in the room and Sher leaves. Shalini offers a drink to Alisha and tells the boys to leave. Alisha feels insecure and asks Shalini to take her to the bar. Shalini reaches there with Alisha but they find Yohan is not in the room and the girls were tied. Sejal kidnaps Yohan and gunpoints at him. But she takes him somewhere as she doesn't wish for an easy death for him.

Shalini informs Arun that Yohan is missing. Alisha's family gets raged hearing this. Minal and Saras head to the police station to find Sejal. Arun lashes out at Drishti and makes her learn about the deal. Shalini and Sher wonder about Yohan. Shalini asks Sher to be positive and pray to God that Yohan's marriage gets called off. Krish comes demanding money from Shalini and asks her if he should marry Alisha if Yohan doesn't appear till their marriage day. Shalini humiliates him and he leaves. Sejal places a gun on Yohan's chest.

