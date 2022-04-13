Spy Bahu, 13th April 2022, Written Update: Sejal saves Drishti from the settlement

Today's episode began with Drishti paranoid and praying that the one she loves takes some action. Sejal eavesdrops on Naveen's conversation. Naveen tells his girlfriend that this engagement is a fake one just to get contracts from Nandas' business. Sejal learns that Naveen's family has given Shalini and Sher 20 crores for the engagement. Sejal records everything. She runs to tell everything to Veera. Sejal thinks it is Veera and tells Naveen's truth to her. She also hands her mobile and asks Veera to check herself.

But instead of Veera, it was Shalini behind the door. Shalini pushes Sejal inside the storeroom. Sejal struggles to get out of the room. Yohan makes Drishti wear her jewelry and they both miss their mother. Downstairs, everyone gathers for Drishti's engagement. Tanhaji asks the police to send Sohail to the Intelligence Department so they can investigate and question him further. The police tell him to wait until their chief comes. The chief is Shera's son and he greets Arun.

Sejal finds a window and tries to break it with nails and a hammer. Drishti waits for Yohan before sliding the ring into Naveen's finger. Yohan tells someone that the mission must go on without Sohail. Sejal falls and lands in Yohan's arms. Sejal runs to the security room to find the CCTV footage so she can have some proof against Naveen. As Naveen is about to slide the ring, the projector plays a video of Naveen revealing the truth. Yohan punches Naveen. Shalini refuses of taking any money from Soods. Veera and Yohan thanks Sejal. Shalini tells Sejal that she will also thank her but in a different way.

