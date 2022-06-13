Spy Bahu, 13th June 2022, Written Update: Saras confronts Sejal

Today's episode begins with Sejal meeting SK sir outside the hospital. SK sir thanks Sejal for giving them the leads of the blast and saving lives. Sejal makes him understand that Yohan is not a terrorist. She tells him that Yohan is not behind the blast because he was rather busy saving lives and also investigating other terrorists to leave the path of terrorism. SK sir lashes out at her for being hypnotized by Yohan's love. He tells her that she is not sounding like a spy but rather a teensy young female. He reminds her that she is on the mission to avenge the murder of her parents.

Sejal tells him that she has not forgotten being Mahira Mirza. She becomes adamant about Yohan not being the terrorist. She tells SK sir that her brother, Farheed is behind the attack. In a room, a man gets angry on Farheed for not being able to secure success in the mission. The man is no other but Mr. Shah. SK sir asks Sejal that how can this be possible as Farheed died in the blast. Sejal replies that she doesn't know he faked his death but he was Farheed. Farheed apologizes to Mr.Shah for not being able to free their partner. He becomes firm of killing Sejal and Yohan. Sejal gets firm on punishing Farheed.

Sejal prays to Ambe Maa for easing Yohan's pain. She apologizes to her for all the lies she told to Yohan. She regrets everytime she doubted Yohan for being the terrorist. Suddenly, Veera calls Sejal. She tells Sejal that she was looking for her everywhere. Saras comes to meet Sejal. Sejal cries hugging him. Veera thanks Saras for blessing their family with a daughter in law like Sejal. Veera sits beside Yohan and sheds tears. Saras asks Sejal to reveal the truth. Sejal decides on telling him everything. She tells him how she came to Jamnagar without Farheed. She tells Saras that she met SK sir in Kashmir.

