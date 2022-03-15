Spy Bahu, 14 March 2022, Written Update: Sejal to spy on Yohan

The episode opens with the scenic beauty of Kashmir. A girl comes hopping to call out a bird. She weeps as the bird flies away. Her dad asks her not to cry as everything has a way of coming back to us. He prays that his family always stays happy. Her grandmother asks the girl to show her magic. The girl takes a leaf and guesses right the number beneath it. Her aunt applauds exclaiming what a magician! Suddenly everyone starts running as bullets are fired. The terrorist holds the girl’s dad and threatens him and confronts him that he stays on their land and passes information to Hindustanis. The terrorists kill the father and mother. The girl witnesses everything from a corner. An old man takes the girl away by giving her a teddy and a locket.

In a parallel scene, a woman teases Baa as Minal isn’t getting pregnant. Baa says she is proud of Saras and Minal for adopting an orphan. They welcome a girl and the woman stays shocked. Baa asks Saral that why a girl? Baa expresses to Saral that how will they mold such a grown-up girl? Minal accepts the girl as her daughter and gives her a name – Sejal. Minal goes to get her some sweets but finds Sejal is not there. They find her near a stall and get her a burger. The old man sees from a distance and feels happy seeing the girl in safe hands.

Minal and Saras come to garba festival. Sejal performs Garba. Their hearts are filled watching her dance. But she falls and everyone laughs. Baa gets angry and calls her of no use. The old man backs her saying she is very special. She has a lasting photographic memory. He says she shall spy on Yohan Nanda. He is alleged to have links with those terrorists. He even visits Afghanistan every six months and often goes to Kashmir as well. He is very witty and thus Sejal will spy on him in an unconventional way. The episode ends showing Sejal paving her way dancing.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

