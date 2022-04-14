Spy Bahu, 14th April 2022, Written Update: Arun gets harsh on Drishti

Today's episode begins with Shalini lashing out at Sejal, telling her she did everything just to win money. Sejal reminds her that kindness is the biggest quality mankind can possess. Shalini humiliates Sejal by asking her to wear the same uniform as that of other housekeepers. Sejal accepts and leaves. Drishti talks to that guy on phone thanking Sejal for saving her. Shera's son- the police chief enters Drishti's room and hugs her. He is the one Drishti loves. Suddenly, Yohan knocks on Drishti's door.

Yohan apologizes to her for not identifying Naveen's intentions. Drishti pacifies him and asks him to give her some alone time. The chief asks Drishti to seek Yohan's support in preserving their love. Drishti refuses as she doesn't wish Yohan and her father to fight for her. While cleaning the pool, Yohan holds Sejal's hand as she is about to slip and fall in the pool. Yohan thanks her and tells he won't harm her anymore. Sejal is at ease and informs about this to Suryakant. Suryakant tells her the code of the chip is 003.

Shalini and Sher receive a blood-clad gift. Sher gets furious and they think of seeking Arun's help. At dinner, Arun boils at Drishti and tells them she is the biggest defeat of his life. He curses her impairment and asks her to die. Yohan meets a group of boys and tells them he can not take any risk with them as he did with Sohail. Sejal on the other hand finds the chip in Yohan's room. Yohan informs the boys that he shall train them here in Delhi and not in Kashmir. Kashmir's condition is very fragile and he cannot compromise on a mission. Sejal finds a paper beneath Yohan's clothes. The paper has Farheed's name. Sejal thinks she shall find Farheed bhai only through Yohan.

