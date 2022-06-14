Spy Bahu, 14th June 2022, Written Update: Yohan reveals about Mission Kashmir

Today’s episode begins with Sejal revealing her mission to Saras. She tells him how she never secured any job in Delhi and joined the Indian Intelligence Agency. Sejal tells him that she wrongly considered Yohan a terrorist. Saras pacifies her. Sejal tells him that there is no value in the mangalsutra now. Saras tells her that there is some purpose behind her getting married to Yohan. He further adds that she shouldn’t walk away from the marriage.

Mr. Shah comes to visit Yohan. He expresses his grief to Arun and offers flowers. The nurse tells Arun and Veera that Yohan has gained consciousness. Sejal also visits Yohan. The doctor tells everyone that Yohan is too stubborn and they need someone to take care of him. Sejal assures them that she shall take care of Yohan. Days pass and Sejal takes care of Yohan by making him do his exercises and giving him the right food. A man tells Sejal that Yohan is not changing his clothes. Sejal and Yohan get intimate while Sejal makes him wear his clothes.

Sejal asks Yohan a question. She asks him why he saved the terrorist that day and advised him to not follow the path of terrorism. Yohan reveals that he lost someone dear in an attack. The only goal of his life is to find that person. He reveals how he runs a rehabilitation center in Kashmir for teenagers. His mission is to save young people from going on the path of terrorism. Yohan tells Sejal that he gave money to Farheed to study in a college for Srinagar. Sejal connects the dots and feels guilty.

