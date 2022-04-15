Spy Bahu, 15th April 2022, Written Update: Drishti takes a grave step

Today's episode begins with Veera sharing her grief with Sejal. She tells her that Sejal feels very close to her heart. Sejal knocks on Drishti's room and when she doesn't open it, Sejal opens the door. She finds Drishti unconscious and clad in blood as she cut her wrist. Sejal gets paranoid. She remembers the words of Tanhaji and aids Drishti. Drishti asks her not to tell about this to anyone.

Sejal asks Drishti why she took such a grave step and requests her to open up. Drishti told how Arun got so harsh on her. Sejal advises her not to take closed ones' things on the heart. Sejal takes care of her and sits beside her. Minal calls Sejal. Sejal thanks her for always showering extra love. Drishti asks Sejal to bring her some water. Meanwhile, Shalini steps out to steal money from Arun's locker.

Shalini drops a vase. Sejal wonders who is awake at this time. Drishti calls Abhishek and tells she will escape Nanda's mansion tonight. Till Sejal reaches the room, Drishti runs away tricking Sejal. Sejal finds her and observes someone's footprints and thinks they are of Drishti. Sejal reaches the study room and almost catches Shalini. Shalini manages to steal money and curses Sejal. As Sejal heads out to find Drishti, she collides with Yohan. She doesn't let Yohan know about Drishti. Sejal leaves to find Drishti.

