Spy Bahu, 15th June 2022, Written Update: Yohan gets discharged

Today's episode begins with Yohan telling Sejal that he runs a training center in Kashmir. He has guided many youngsters so far and saved them from entering the world of terrorism. He tells Sejal that when they first met in Kashmir, he was there to guide Sohail and stop him from conducting the bomb blast. Sejal recalls everything and connects the dots. He tells her that he took her to his training centre as that was the safest option. Yohan adds that Sohail came to Delhi as he was frightened and he advised him to surrender. But before he could do so, police arrested him and someone killed him in jail. He says many students were afraid after what happened to Sohail. His best friend was Farheed Mushtaq. Yohan offered him money to treat Sohail's mother and also get admission to a college in Kashmir. Sejal learns how that day Farheed Mirza took place of Farheed Mushtaq. Yohan tells her that he has never told this to anyone but he is telling this to her. Tanhaji and SK watch the CCTV footage of the terrorists involved in Mumbai attack. They cannot make out the face of Master aka Farheed. Tanhaji asks SK sir to trust Sejal. Yohan asks her the reason behind the marriage. Sejal replies that she married for money. Yohan is adamant that Sejal is hiding the truth. The nurse tells Yohan that Sejal didn't sleep on the couch and slept every day beside him on the chair. Yohan gets discharged from the hospital as he can walk. They reach the Nanda mansion and Veera welcomes them. Drishti gets elated seeing them. Yohan pacified Drishti that he is fine. Alisha comes to meet Yohan. She is shocked to see Yohan sitting in a wheelchair. Yohan lies to her and tells the bullet paralyzed his lower body. He asks Alisha to bring his urine bag and Alisha refuses. Yohan laughs as Alisha leaves and understands Alisha never loved him. He recalls how Sejal took care of him and his family thinking this is true love.



