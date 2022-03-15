Spy Bahu, 15th March 2022, Written Update: Sejal gets fired on her first day

The episode begins with Sejal praying to Ambe Maa. She expresses her nervousness about the internship. Sejal leaves for a hotel management internship at Nanda’s house in Delhi. She is all mesmerized seeing the Nanda house. Back there, the Tanha and the old man keep a watch on Sejal’s whereabouts. Sejal enters the meeting dressed in a pencil skirt with leggings underneath. Everyone calls her cheap. She goes and wears a short, uncomfortable skirt for work.

Walking unsteadily Sejal lands in Yohan’s room. She takes a photo that has Yohan and his mother – Aarti and leaves the frame. She hides as Yohan enters. Sejal manages to leave the room. Yohan gets pissed at his worker for not taking care of his essentials. Meanwhile, Shalini scolds the staff for imperfect décor. The boss sends Sejal to clean the pool. While doing so, her skirt rips. She hides behind the pillar as Yohan enters the pool. He finds her as Sejal starts getting hiccups. Sejal tells him that Jamnagar is very different from Delhi and leaves.

Drishti asks Yohan to dress up for their parents’ anniversary party. Shalini clinks the glass and welcomes the couple: Arun and Kiran Nanda. Shalini asks Shay to leave alcohol and impress his parents to gain the company’s authority. As Mr. Batra comes, everyone gathers for a family photograph. Shalini slides Drishit’s pleats revealing her engagement ring. Yohan comes in white dhoti and backs Drishti telling everyone that she is perfect. He tells that if there is anyone imperfect, it’s the people in the party. His dad married his mother’s sister after passing away. After all drama, Sejal collides with Shalini. Sejal gets fired. As Sejal is about to leave, she sees a man on the phone, talking about taking the Nanda family down. She tries to catch him by following his footprints. But the tattooed man runs away. Sejal decides no matter what happens, she will save this family. The episode ends.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

