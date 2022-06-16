Spy Bahu, 16th June 2022, Written Update: Sejal becomes adamant in uniting Nandas

Today’s episode begins with Sejal asking Yohan why he started with his work when he is supposed to rest. Sejal brings bottleguard soup and asks Yohan to have it. Yohan refuses as he hates that vegetable but Sejal insists him. Sejal gives him a challenge and asks him to solve the riddle. Yohan fails at solving it and Sejal gives him the soup. Sejal tells him that she wants him to heal as it pains her too. Drishti enters and tells Sejal that Veera is calling her.

Veera tells Sejal that she wants her to prepare the bhog for the havan kept for Yohan’s fast recovery. Sejal hesitates and denies preparing it. Veera requests her as she has saved Yohan. Sejal talks with Saras and tells him she is feeling guilty for not letting the Nandas know about her mission. She asks Saras not to reveal anything to Minal. But Minal catches Saras and learns the truth. Drishti tells Yohan that no matter whatever they thought about Sejal at first but now she has become an inseparable part of the family.

Yohan tells Drishti that he is dejected Sher didn’t take note of him while he was critical. Sejal eavesdrops on their conversation. Sejal enters and Yohan asks her where she was as he was waiting for her. Minal regrets giving up on Sejal. The next day, Yohan becomes restless as he doesn’t find Sejal near him. Drishti tells Veera that she has never seen Yohan having such feelings for anyone. She affirms Sejal is the best daughter-in-law. Sejal visits Sher and Shalini. She asks them to leave grudges as the family misses them. She requests them to attend the havan.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Spy Bahu, 15th June 2022, Written Update: Yohan gets discharged