Spy Bahu, 16th March 2022, Written Update: Sejal’s family lands in Kashmir

The episode begins with Sejal’s boss telling if there is anyone to blame for the ruckus, it is Sejal. However, Yohan’s escort finds the pen that held sensitive photos of the family. He thanks Sejal and offers her ten thousand. Sejal refuses to take the money. The escort promises her that she won’t hustle in finding jobs. Sejal informs that her dream is to just expand Kotadiya Farsan’s shop. The escort makes arrangements for her return. Sejal’s boss threatens of sending negative reports of her work to college. On the other side, Drishti asks Yohan to join Pooja. Yohan refuses to come as his mother was a devotee and God took her life. Drishti reminds him that when god took their mother away, they were also blessed with a mother like Veera Maasi. Yohan expresses that everything their stepmother does is because of the family’s will and her greedy needs.

Aarti hears the conversation and leaves the room. She tells Yohan whether he believes in mother’s love or not, a mother will always love. Aarti cries in a corner and Drishti apologizes on Yohan’s behalf. Meanwhile, in Jamnagar, Sejal is happy being home. The principal calls her father and the college offers a fifty thousand trip to Kashmir given Sejal’s commendable work. At Nanda's house, everyone gathers for Aarti.

Yohan packs his bag for Kashmir. Sher apologizes to Arun but he scoffs at his apology. Arun stops Yohan. He asks Yohan to seek apologies from Veera. Yohan gets furious and bashes the rent on Arun’s face. Drishti requests Yohan to apologize. Finally, Yohan apologizes and leaves. Sejal’s family arrives in Kashmir. She sees that same yellow bird she saw in her childhood. Her past flashes back. While staring at the bird, Sejal almost gets saved from striking with Yohan’s jeep. The episode ends.

