Spy Bahu, 16th May 2022, Written Update: Sejal traps Yohan in a fake marriage

Today’s episode begins with Alisha affirming that Yohan and she are meant to be together. She is about to show their journey on the projector but suddenly she sees a bride standing on the crane. Alisha wonders who the bride is when she is on the stage. Sejal steps down from the crane and lifts her veil. The projector plays photographs of her getting married to Yohan. Yohan asks her about the ruckus and tells everyone that they are not married. Sejal tells Yohan that he need not fear anyone and accept love for her in the public.

The episode shows a flashback where Sejal plans a fake marriage with Yohan while he was unconscious with the help of Tanhaji and Suryakant. Suryakant reminds her that she is marrying a terrorist. Tanhaji tells that it is all part of a mission, even the marriage. Sejal feels helpless and she marries Yohan for her vengeance. Sindoor falls on her head and she takes vows with Yohan. Coming back to reality, Sejal requests Yohan to tell everyone the truth and not hide their love from the world.

Sejal reminds Alisha that Yohan saved her from the refrigerator as he loves her. She tells Shalini that Yohan didn’t even let her wipe the floor. Yohan even slapped Vyom only because he truly loves her. Yohan asks Sejal to stop pretending and let go of her façade. Alisha lashes out at Yohan for betraying her. Her father tells Yohan that he did them dirty and now he will always remember this insult. Arun also blames Yohan and supports Sejal. Alisha steps on the mandap and blows away the fire with water from the Kalash. She brings a sword and tries to kill Sejal. Yohan stops her and holds the sword, saving Sejal.

