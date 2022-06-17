Spy Bahu, 17th June 2022, Written Update: Sejal brings Sher and Shalini home

Today's episode begins with Sejal entering the Nanda house. Yohan stops her and asks why she wasn't receiving his calls. Sejal tells him to wait till the havan starts. Sejal makes arrangements for the havan. Krish asks Veera if he could skip the havan as he has a match to attend. Veera asks him to decide what is important, his brother or his match. Tanhaji gives proof to SK sir that all the weapons were prepared at the Nanda industries. SK gets happy as now he shall expose Yohan's truth in front of Sejal. Sejal walks into the corridor and the table fan starts running. Sejal rejoices as she gets showered with rose petals.

Yohan and Sejal have a romantic time. Yohan separates the petals from her hair. Drishti watches them from a distance and gets happy. The panditji asks the couple to sit for the havan. Yohan and Sejal conduct the rituals. The family prays for Yohan's wellbeing. The panditji ties a holy thread on everyone's wrist. Sejal asks for two extra. Yohan asks her the reason and she asks him to wait. Sher and Shalini come for the havan. Arun asks Sher how dare he come for the havan when he wasn't invited. Sejal tells the family that she invited them.

Sejal tells Yohan that she has learned from him how to give another chance to people who make mistakes. Yohan and Sher hug each other after reconciling their differences. Veera tells Arun that all the happiness is on the other side and her children's happiness on the other. Veera thanks Sejal. Veera tells everyone that Sejal put her mangalsutra in the temple and took an oath to not wear it until Yohan got fine. She asks Yohan to make her wear the chain again. SK and Tanhaji leave to expose the truth of Nandas. Yohan and Sejal look into each other's eyes.

