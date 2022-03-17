Spy Bahu, 17th March 2022, Written Update: Sejal and Yohan fall off a cliff

The episode begins with Sejal’s family busy shopping. Minal asks Sejal to get a bottle of water. Sejal stops at a stall and asks for water in the local language. She gets shocked. There she sees two children having chocolate. Sejal follows them and remembers her past and brother. Sejal realizes that she has lost her way while following the kids. Yohan on the other hand tries to confront Sohail. But Sohail manages to get away. Yohan finally catches him on a bridge. Even Sejal lands on the same bridge as she followed the kids. She sees a man struggling from distance. Sohail seeks Sejal’s help. Sejal fights with Yohan to save Sohail. Sohail runs away and Sejal falls on the floor. Yohan gets angry. He assorts things dropped from Sejal’s purse and lifts her. They both go their way. Sejal finally finds Minal and Saras.

Sejal’s family boards the bus and leaves for Kashmir. Sohail also makes his way to the same bus. Yohan follows the bus. On reaching Srinagar, Sejal confesses to Saras that she feels disturbed. Saras asks her not to worry. While dancing, Sejal again gets flashbacks of her past. She sees the same little girl and follows her. While following her, Sejal runs into Yohan. They both fall off a mountain cliff. Yohan manages to clasp a branch. They go rolling on the snow lane.

The next day, they again meet while Sejal tries to buy a shawl. However, Yohan has already purchased it. Yohan smirks and leaves. He forgets his wallet in the shop. Sejal goes behind him to return the purse. But here she sees the girl again. Sejal follows her to the mosque. She kneels for Namaz. Sejal is shocked seeing herself in this conduct. The old man comes and tells her that she is not Sejal from Jamnagar but Mahira Mirza from Kashmir. The episode ends.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

