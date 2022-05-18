Spy Bahu, 18th May 2022, Written Update: Sejal humiliates Saras and Minal

Today's episode begins with Sejal conducting the rituals of her Griha Pravesh. She places the Kalash and walks down the aisle. The Nanda family is in shock and cannot make out why Sejal is taking such a grave step. Suddenly, Minal arrives there and slaps Sejal. She tells Sejal that she always kept her in dark and betrayed Jatin. She doubted her from the very beginning but her love for Sejal stopped her. Saras tells that he always supported her even when Minal was against her. Today, Sejal broke her parent's hearts. Minal cries reminiscing memories with younger Sejal.

Minal and Saras ask Sejal to accompany them home. Sejal shouts and tells them they are not her parents. She doesn't wish to return to the filthy Kotadia house and eat dry rotis. Sejal humiliates Minal and Saras in front of everyone. Sejal feels guilty deep down but she does it for her mission. Minal cannot fathom how Sejal can utter such words. Sejal tells them she has married Yohan so that she lives a rich life. Saras asks Sejal to live the way she wants. Saras and Minal leave crying.

Sejal runs behind them crying. Shalini tells Veera that Sejal is not going anywhere any soon. Sejal returns and asks Yohan to take the blessing of their parents. Yohan leaves and later everyone leaves frowning at Sejal. Sejal reaches Yohan's room. Drishti asks Sejal if she isn't feeling guilty about entering the room that was meant for Alisha and Yohan. Sejal tells her that Yohan loves her and she should support their wedding just the way Yohan supported hers and Abhishek's. Drishti leaves to meet Yohan. She brings aid to Yohan's hand and asks if he loves Sejal. He refuses and tells he doesn't know what to do. He texts Sejal to meet him on the lawn.

