Spy Bahu, 1st April 2022, Written Update: Aarti’s Barsi Pooja gets ruined

Today’s episode begins with Yohan asking Veera to step back. He tells if there is anyone to do Barsi Pooja then it’s him. Arun asks Yohan not to pretend as if he is the only one who cares about Aarti. Yohan agrees that yes, he is not the only one who loves Aarti even Drishti cares about her mother. Yohan asks everyone to leave. Sejal sits in front of Aarti’s photos. Sejal assures her that she will bring this family together for Barsi Pooja. Yohan goes upstairs to get ready. He is unable to wear a dhoti. He finds Sejal on his door. He asks her to leave. Sejal tells him she tied many dhotis for Bamba.

Sejal mimicks wearing a dhoti. Yohan follows her actions and gets successful in wearing a dhoti. Yohan asks the caterers to leave as he wishes to prepare food for his mother. He stirs the kheer. Sher wishes to join but Shalini stops him. But Sher joins Yohan and Drishti in preparing the Prasad. Shalini gets raged seeing this. She asks Koyal to commence the plan. Koyal assures her that she will blame Sejal for all this. Yohan, Drishti, and Sher arrive for the Pooja. Panditji tells Yohan that some holy items are missing. Sejal informs Veera about the missing items.

Veera appears with the holy essentials. Panditji asks every family member to be present for the Pooja so that Aarti’s soul rests in peace. The Pooja takes place and Yohan cries. Sejal wonders if Yohan knows shedding tears. Panditji asks Yohan to take the plate of Jowar seeds and feed them to the crows. The crows do not respond to Yohan’s sirens. Sejal comes and sings a poem for the crows. The crows come and have the seeds. Yohan and Sejal leave as they hear Panditji shouting. Someone (Koyal) places a leg-piece of chicken in Panditji’s food. Yohan asks who is behind this and assumes Sejal is the culprit.

Also Read: Spy Bahu, 31st March 2022, Written Update: Yohan prepares for Aarti’s death anniversary