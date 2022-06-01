Spy Bahu, 1st June 2022, Written Update: Sejal thanks Yohan for saving her

Today’s episode begins with Yohan telling everyone that Vyom tried forcing himself on Sejal. Everyone stands stunned. Alisha tells Yohan that why is he going against her brother for this girl. Vyom utters he did everything to take revenge from Sejal for the slap as well as foreceful marriage with Yohan. Yohan gets raged and beats him againg. Abhishek stops him and arrests Vyom. Alisha tells everyone that it was Shalini’s plan to kick Sejal out of the house. Shalini asks Alisha to not bluff. Alisha lets everyone know about their alliance and tells how Shalini felt okay doing this with Sejal as the girl has no respect of her own.

Yohan fumes hearing this and asks Shalini to leave the house. Sher opposes Yohan and asks if he shall ask his sister-in-law to leave the house. Yohan asks Sher about his response if the same had happened to Shalini and Sher holds Yohan’s collar. Arun stops them and asks Shalini to leave. Sher tells Arun that he shall leave if Shalini goes. Arun asks them to get out. Veera expresses her dejection to Shalini. Shalini lashes out at Alisha and the latter asks her to calm down. Yohan takes Sejal in her room and makes her sleep. Sejal does not leave his hand he sleeps besides her.

Drishti thanks Abhishek for helping Sejal. She expresses that a man like Abhishek could never hurt her. Abhishek thinks Drishti shall get hurt when she shall know he is Farheed Mirza. Sejal wakes up and she is still in trauma. Yohan tells her that he is there besides her. Yohan tries to explain to her what happened the last night and that he didn’t do anything wrong with her. Sejal thanks him for saving her from Vyom. Minal gets adamant on leaving Delhi. Bamba texts Yohan that they are leaving for Jamnagar. Yohan informs this to Sejal.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Spy Bahu, 31st May 2022, Written Update: Yohan saves Sejal from Vyom