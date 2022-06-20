Spy Bahu, 20th June 2022, Written Update: Sejal saves Yohan

Today’s episode begins with Drishti telling Yohan that he cannot leave without Sejal for a moment. Sejal asks Ambe Maa why she is bringing her close to Yohan when she gave her mangalsutra as she wanted to stay away from the marriage. Yohan tells Drishti that there is nothing yet started between him and Sejal. Drishti reminds him of every time they had to give a test for their love. SK and Tanhaji reach Nanda mansion with a warrant. SK informs Arun that the guns used at the bomb blast were supplied from Nanda industries.

SK tells that Yohan and Arun are to be arrested till the case gets solved. Sejal asks him to hand her the warrant. Sejal tells SK sir that why would Nanda industries not try to erase their barcodes from the guns when the blast was planned so immaculately. She tells SK sir that he doesn’t have solid proof against Yohan and Arun. She further adds that he has a search warrant and not an arrest warrant. SK gets angry and gives 12 hours to the Nanda family to prove they are innocent.

Sejal and Yohan reach the office. They try to find the proof. Sejal tells Yohan that the guns are not sold but rather have been given as samples. Sejal finds the samples were given to Mr. Shah. Sejal remembers the numbers on guns from the ballistic report and Yohan tallies them. They understand Mr. Shah is behind all this. Mr. Shah tells Abhishek that a 100 crore consignment is to be delivered today. Yohan and Sejal drive to his place to stop the truck from delivering the consignment. Yohan tells Sejal that she should have been a spy.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

