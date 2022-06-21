Spy Bahu, 21st June 2022, Written Update: Sejal and Yohan reach the location

Today's episode begins with Yohan telling Sejal that she should have been a spy. Sejal starts coughing. Yohan and Sejal look each other in the eye. Yohan applies a short brake as a man comes in their way. Their car strikes a trunk. Drishti calls Abhishek and tells him everything. Abhishek thinks Yohan and Sejal won't be able to find the records. Sejal and Yohan wonder how will they reach the place. Yohan tries to ask for a lift but none of the cars stop. Sejal tells him that he doesn't know how to get a lift. She tells she will get them a lift.

Yohan tells her that he doesn't trust people who give lifts to beautiful women. Sejal is struck knowing Yohan finds her beautiful. She tucks in a football and pretends to be pregnant. She asks for a lift from Punjabi couple. The back seat is filled with balloons and there is place for only one member. Yohan makes Sejal sit in his lap. The lady asks Sejal if she has thought of any name for the child. Yohan tells they shall name their daughter Hichki and son as Khakhra. Sejal smirks at him. The lady asks about their honeymoon. Yohan and Sejal describe Kashmir's beauty.

Sejal drops the football but Yohan covers her. They take a bike from there on. They reach the location. They hide behind the plants. Sejal tells him that the truck shall take five minutes to reach the place. Yohan tells her that he got this deal because of Kamal Kapoor. Sejal asks him about Alisha. Yohan says he broke up with her. Yohan asks her if she was imagining the same as him in the car. Sejal tells him that all she knows is she wishes for a divorce. Yohan is stunned. The truck reaches along with Mr Shah. The men fire bullets to check guns and the bullet hits an object. Yohan and Sejal get restless.

This episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

