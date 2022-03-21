Spy Bahu, 21st March 2022, Written Update: Yohan gets caught, Sejal saved

Today’s episode begins with Sejal lying injured because of the blast. The moment she gets conscious, she starts looking for Minal and Saras. Yohan gets conscious and tries to make sense of the blast. Sejal falls unconscious in Yohan’s arms. Yohan takes her on a houseboat. Back there, Minal and Saras are in search of Sejal. Tanhaji and Suryakant watch the CCTV footage of the blast. They believe Sejal became the victim of the blast but they keep navigating her. Sejal wakes up all shocked on the boat not knowing where she is. Yohan asks her to relax. Yohan applies septic on her wounds.

On the other hand, the intelligence team finds that Sohail was responsible for the blast. Sejal walks downstairs and observes a few kids wiring bombs into toys. Yohan is talking on the phone. Sejal feels something is fishy. She runs away from there. Tanhaji keeps looking for Sejal. Yohan runs behind Sejal. The team catches Yohan and saves Sejal. The man asks her if she has seen Sohail. Sejal points at Yohan telling them he was behind Sohail. They take Yohan away. Back in Delhi, the Nanda family gets worried about Yohan knowing a blast occurred in Srinagar.

Sejal lands at the airport. Suryakant meets her there. Sejal tells him she can do anything for her country but not what he is asking for. Suryakant asks her to face her truth and be brave. Yohan is taken to Delhi. When an official enters the room to interrogate Yohan, he says that they have broken the law by bringing him to Delhi without the court’s order. He warns them of their illegal conduct. Suryakant is adamant about making Yohan spill the information. Sejal’s family reach Jamnagar safely. Sejal sits paranoid. Her younger brother suggests calling her best friend Jatin. Back in her room, Sejal struggles to comprehend whether she prays to Amba Maa or Allah.

