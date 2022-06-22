Spy Bahu, 22nd June 2022, Written Update: Abhishek kills Mr Shah

Today's episode begins with Yohan telling Sejal that they need to hide as the terrorists have found them. The terrorists find a bike behind the bamboo sticks. They think someone is here. Sejal and Yohan hide in a warehouse. Abhishek tells Mr Shah that police might have come. Sejal and Yohan message Abhishek that they need his help. Abhishek tells Mr Shah that Yohan and Sejal are there and orders him to kill them. Yohan fights with the terrorists. Sejal asks the terrorists to stop or she shall upload the video.

Sejal asks the terrorists to proceed towards her and leave Yohan. As they proceed toward her, she kicks the drum full of water and releases a wire in that. The terrorists die because of electric shock. Mr Shah runs and Yohan catches him. She asks him about the mastermind of the attack. Mr Shah tells him he is hiding right in front of their eyes. As he is about to reveal the name, Abhishek kills him. Yohan asks him why he killed him. Abhishek tells them that Mr Shah was just running around the bushes to save his life and he was going to kill them. Abhishek then points the gun at Yohan.

The police come and Abhishek tells them he thought terrorists are coming. Arun congratulates Abhishek for saving his consignment and tells him he is going to receive a bravery award. He accepts Abhishek as a part of the Nanda family. Yohan thinks of Mahira and feels as if Mahira is with him whenever Sejal is around. Sejal is skeptical of the divorce. Yohan thinks he will fight with his destiny and not Sejal go. Drishti tells Abhishek that she wishes to send Yohan and Sejal for a date. Abhishek thinks this is the right time to kill them.

This episode has been watched on the OTT platform.

Also Read: Spy Bahu, 21st June 2022, Written Update: Sejal and Yohan reach the location