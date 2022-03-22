Spy Bahu, 22nd March 2022, Written Update: Minal and Saras reveal Sejal’s truth

Today’s episode begins with two eggs popping from the window. Sejal stands and catches Jatin playing puppetry with eggs. Jatin asks Sejal what is worrying her. Sejal expresses that why does every beautiful thing need to pay a price? Then, Sejal tries to divert the topic. Jatin understands her trickery and assures her to always concern him if anything feels wrong. As Sejal goes to sleep, Minal coils beside her. She tells how the presence of Sejal made this small house a palace. Meanwhile, in Delhi, Surayakant asks Yohan if he knows Sohail. Yohan says that he only asked Sohail the address of Marg just like any other tourist.

The next morning, Minal finds Sejal nowhere around. She gets paranoid. Saras and Minal set out to find Sejal. Sejal is chanting Namaaz in a mosque. Minal is shook seeing her in that conduct. Sejal tells everything to Minal. She asks Sejal how long it has been that she knows she was adopted. Sejal confesses that since they came from Kashmir. Minal asks her if she still considers her as a mother. Saras stops her and says Sejal is sadder than us. Saras tells her that she is close to them more than their blood. They hug each other. In Delhi, Arun reaches the police station with a lawyer. Arun asks Yohan to join his work and get free of terror charges. But Yohan disrespects him. Drishti requests Yohan to obey Arun.

In Jamnagar, Sejal and Minal are busy handling the shop. Suryakant calls Sejal. Sejal pretends as if she is talking to a credit card company and asks him not to call again. Minal takes the phone from her and tells if they’ll call again, they’d see the worst of her. Minal and Sejal laugh. Sejal sees her younger brother coming towards the shop. He gets hit by a bike. Sejal and Minal shocked. The episode ends.

Also Read: Spy Bahu, 21st March 2022, Written Update: Yohan gets caught, Sejal saved