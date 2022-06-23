Spy Bahu, 23rd June 2022, Written Update: Bamba visits Sejal

Today’s episode begins with Sejal getting SK sir’s call. He tells Sejal that he is giving benefit of doubt to Yohan as he was shot by the terrorist. Tanhaji asks Sejal to leave Nanda mansion if she wishes to as Yohan is proved to be innocent. Sejal thinks she should happy knowing this but rather she feels sad. SK sir tells her that she cannot leave until they catch the actual culprit as she found the guns and ash at Nanda mansion. He tells Sejal that someone is in the house who is doing all this.

Sejal is about to fall in the pool but Yohan saves her. Yohan asks her to be his friend. Abhishek cuts the wire of brake of Yohan’s car. The next day, Sejal struggles to perform the aarti as her hand is injured. Yohan assists her in the Pooja. Veera and Drishti get happy seeing Yohan performing aarti. Drishti invites them for the bravery award function. Sejal struggles to comb her hair. Yohan offers her help. Yohan bets that Sejal won’t feel any pain.

Sejal loses the bet as Yohan detangles her hair smoothly. They get into the car to leave for the function. Abhishek thinks that they shall die anytime soon. As they are about to leave, Bamba arrives. Minal and Saras see Sejal from a distance. Yohan and Sejal drop the plan of visiting the function. Abhishek gets furious knowing this. Yohan brings Bamba’s favorite dishes. Bamba tells Sejal that Yohan is his best friend. Sejal tries calling Saras but he doesn’t pick up the call. Sejal gets worried.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

