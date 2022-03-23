Spy Bahu, 23rd March 2022, Written Update: Sejal arrives in Delhi for the mission

Today’s episode begins with Bappa striking with a bike. Minal and Sejal run to save him. Bappa says he is fine. By mistake, Sejal addresses Bappa as Farheen. She immediately hugs him. Back at home, Sejal, and Bappa fight for the TV remote. Saras watches the news of the blast. Sejal gets disturbed. Suryakant calls Sejal and tells Farheen is still alive. He is looking out for her. Sejal needs to be on the mission for Farheen. Sejal agrees to the mission. The next day, Minal finds Sejal’s job letter. Sejal tells everyone that she needs to be in Delhi for the Farsaan business to grow. Minal puts a condition in front of Sejal.

Sejal can leave for Delhi only if she gets engaged with Jatin. Jatin and Sejal get engaged. Daadi isn’t happy as Sejal is not doing this out of love. She says her true love shall come riding on a white horse. Back in Delhi, Yohan gets ready for a horse race. He rides a white horse and wins the race. He insults Arun while dedicating the award to him. Yohan tells him he shall never join his office. Sejal reaches Delhi. Tanhaji receives Sejal and takes her to the intelligence department.

Suryakant welcomes Sejal to the intelligence team. Tanhaji asks her to meet the staff as he wishes to have a word with Surayakant personally. Tanhaji comes and asks Sejal to hand her phone to him. Sejal hands her phone to Tanhaji thinking he wishes it only for a while. When Tanhaji says she won’t have access to her phone, the jar of pickle drops from Sejal’s hand. Everyone in the office laughs at her. Sejal tells Tanhaji that she knows Karate and has good stamina just to impress people there. Tanhaji asks her to stop. He asks everyone to vote if Sejal can embrace the job of spying on Yohan. The majority of them give up on Sejal.

The episode ends.

