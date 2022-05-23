Spy Bahu, 23rd May 2022, Written Update: Sejal finds a secret room

Today’s episode begins with Sejal talking to Tanhaji. Tanhaji asks her to focus on her mission of being a spy bahu. Sejal tells him that she shall win the trust of her family first so that fetching information becomes easy. Sejal prepares halwa for everyone. Veera calls everyone for breakfast. Sejal comes with her sweet dish and everyone gets dejected. She asks Arun to taste her halwa and he frowns. Sejal serves everyone at the table but they do not eat the halwa except for Abhishek. Sejal calls the police and threatens everyone.

Veera does not have halwa. Later, Sejal calls Veera’s kitty-party group for her muh-dikhai ceremony. Sejal welcomes the ladies and obliges Veera to behave nicely with her. Veera performs the ceremony. The ladies ask her to give a token of love to Sejal. Veera remembers that Sejal wanted her necklace. So, Veera gives her necklace to Sejal. Sejal asks the worker to bring halwa as Veera didn’t have it at first and was waiting for her friends. Sejal forcibly makes Veera have the halwa. Yohan asks Sejal to feed him the halwa.

Yohan announces his reception with Sejal in the evening. He invites all the ladies. Saras, Minal, and Bamba watch the news of Yohan’s reception. Sejal understands that this is Yohan’s trickery. Arun warns Yohan of his steps and the latter asks him to just observe his plan. Sejal informs Tanhaji that Yohan has announced reception with her. Sejal checks for any evidence with a detector. The detector beeps at a door. Sejal finds the way to enter it and discovers a secret room. Meanwhile, Abhishek enters and asks Sejal the reason for her being there.

