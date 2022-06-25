Spy Bahu, 24th June 2022, Written Update: Sejal identifies Farheed

Today's episode begins with Sejal telling Yohan that her parents are not picking up her call. Bamba gets in the hall and tries to talk to Arun. Arun lashes out at him for comparing him to Bamba's Baa. Abhishek comes and everyone claps for him. Everyone congratulates him on receiving the award. Arun gifts him his vintage watch. The watch is about to fall and Sejal saves it. As Abhishek rolls his sleeves, Sejal sees the birthmark on his wrist. Sejal is stunned to know he is Farheed.

Sejal moves out of the house in deep shock. She remembers every moment spent with Abhishek. Sejal connects the dots and understands how he tricked her. She thinks Abhishek also risked Drishti’s life for his lethal mission. Sejal walks to the mosque. Yohan starts looking for Sejal and gets worried about her as he doesn't find her. Bamba comes to Yohan and tells him that Sejal has gone out as she is sad. He adds that she is sad as no one remembers her birthday that is the next day. Yohan assures him that they shall celebrate her birthday.

Bamba tells him that her parents are also going to come and it is top secret. Yohan wonders how can Mahira's and Sejal's birthday be on same date. Sejal enters the mosque and thinks about times she spent with Farheed in Kashmir. She thinks that Abhishek married Drishti for his mission and she married Yohan for her mission. But the only difference is that Sejal wished to save lives and not take them. Yohan also enters the mosque. He prays to Allah to show him the right path whether to end things with Sejal or hold onto his love for Mahira. He thinks he has only a little time left to make arrangements for Sejal's birthday.

