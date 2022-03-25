Spy Bahu, 24th March 2022, Written Update: Spy Sejal reaches Nanda mansion

Today’s episode begins with Sejal getting trained at NIA. The team tries to trace the calls he makes to Kashmir. The recorder says he is getting a call from Kashmir but Yohan throws his phone in the pool. Meanwhile, Yohan makes Sejal’s painting. Tanhaji asks Sejal what was written on the cylinder. Sejal recalls everything in six languages and reads it aloud. The staff starts voting in favor of Sejal. Yohan hands over Sejal’s painting to his boy and asks for her information. In Jamnagar, Minal serves Sejal’s plate as well and Baa questions her. Saras brings her photo to the table. They all gather for Holi Pooja. Bamba holds Sejal’s wear glasses and dances like her.

Suryakant introduces the Nanda family to Sejal. He says Shera the security in charge of the Nanda mansion. Arun Nanda, the owner of the company that provides ammunition to the army. The bomb blast in Kashmir has the ID chip of their company. He further introduces Veera, Drishti, Shalini, and Krish. Then comes Yohan. Sejal recalls the blast. Yohan throws Sejal’s painting in fire and swears that he shall make her life difficult. Suryakant informs Sejal that Yohan is the main suspect of terrorism. Suryakant and Tanhaji gets shocked knowing Yohan knows Sejal. But Sejal tells them she will handle everything for her brother. Sejal wears the locket and gets ready for her mission starting on Holi.

At the Nanda mansion, Veera applies color to Drishti. She asks to wish her Dad. As Drishti steps closer and applies color on Arun, he steps back. Sejal meets Shera for the job. She recalls Suryakant informing her she can contact them through her bracelet. Sejal walks into the mansion and Yohan is too heading in the same direction. Yohan’s boy tells him about the girl from being Gujarat. Yohan sees Drishti standing sadly in a corner. Drishti confesses how everything feels incomplete without their mother. Yohan applies color to her. The color also falls on Sejal. Yohan sees her.

